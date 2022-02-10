Portsmouth academy chief praises mentality of valiant youngsters after sucker-punch blow against non-league AFC Stoneham

The Blues XI, composed of players within the youth academy, matched the physicality of their Wessex League opponents to draw first blood through Alfie Bridgman.

But after leading for the majority of the match, and having one eye on the fourth round, Duarte Martins forced the fixture to spot-kicks with a last-gasp header.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Pompey showed great resilience, again, in the shootout as they overturned a 4-3 deficit, to win 5-4 in sudden death, after the hosts crumbled under pressure – with the Purples missing their final two attempts.

Daish told The News: ‘They were disappointed when they came off the pitch. You could see by their faces that they thought the game was over, but we had to remind them the game wasn’t lost and we just had to see through the penalties.

‘I thought there were some excellent penalties there from the lads, and fair play to them.

‘It was the second cup game that we’ve played in the Hampshire Senior Cup where it’s gone to penalties. We’ve come out on the right side of it, but I thought the lads played well.

Pompey academy coach Liam Daish has praised his youngsters’ mentality during their Hampshire Senior Cup victory over AFC Stoneham. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Probably in the second half, we didn’t keep the ball well enough which always left them in the game. Unfortunately they scored with a couple minutes to go.

‘I thought the lads showed up well and in the end showed a bit of nerve with the penalties as well.’