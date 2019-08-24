Have your say

Pompey Academy continued their unbeaten start to the season with a victory at Oxford United.

Mark Kelly’s side delivered an impressive 3-0 win against the U’s in the Youth Alliance League south west conference.

Alfie Stanley netted a double for the young Blues, with Northern Ireland under-16 international Harry Anderson also on target.

Pompey have began the campaign in superb form, winning three and the other of their opening four games.

They’re next in action at AFC Wimbledon in the Youth Alliance Cup on Tuesday.