Pompey Academy extended their unbeaten streak to four matches after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Stevenage in Merit League One.

Oscar Johnston was on target for the Blues midway through the second half at Furze Lane.

The opening proved a cagey affair, but Stevenage broke the deadlock with the first real attack in the 22nd minute.

Haji Mnoga gave the ball away and Jack Moriaty punished the defender's error by curling a right-footed shot from the edge of the box into the far corner.

Mark Kelly’s side almost restored parity eight minutes later, but Johnston headed Harry Kavanagh’s cross wide when unmarked.

And on the stroke of half-time, the forward was slipped in by captain James Whiting – but the visiting keeper was swift off his line to thwart Johnston’s effort.

Pompey started the second period much the better side, with Ethan Robb not quite able to meet Kavanagh’s centre on 56 minutes.

Five minutes later, substitute Seok Jae Lee went close when his effort was tipped over the bar by the keeper.

The Blues continued to dominate and it was Alfie Stanley’s turn to head over a Kavanagh cross on 66 minutes.

The equaliser was clearly coming – and it arrived in the 74th minute.

That man Kavanagh stood a ball up to the back post, with Josh Flint heading back across goal for Johnston to prod home from close range.

Kelly’s side searched for a winner and with five minutes remaining Johnston picked out Lee.

However, the away keeper did well to save his header.

Pompey stopper Leon Pitman made two excellent saves at the death, while Stanley had a shot charged down after clever movement to create space inside the box.