Pompey Academy delivered an impressive 4-2 victory over Northampton in Merit League One on Saturday.

James Whiting, Harry Kavanagh, Alfie Stanley and Oscar Johnston were on the target at the Blues’ Roko training base.

Mark Kelly’s men almost took the lead within three minutes when Joe Hancott’s raking pass set Whiting free, but his shot was saved by the keeper.

The skipper made up for his miss just seconds later, though.

Eoin Teggart whipped in an inviting cross from the left, with Whiting heading home from close-range.

The visitors levelled on seven minutes from the penalty spot after Hancott was adjudged to have brought down a Cobblers forward.

Pompey’s response was a good one, however, and they regained their lead in the 34th minute.

Stan Bridgman was brought down 25 yards from goal, allowing Kavanagh to bend a free-kick into the near post.

The young Blues continued to dominate after half-time and increased their advantage in the 54th minute when Johnston’s smart touch allowed Stanley to smartly finish into the top corner.

The striker almost grabbed a second 11 minutes later but struck the post, before Haji Mnoga headed over from a corner.

Josh Flint had the ball in the back of the net following a sumptuous passing move, but was flagged offside.

The fourth did arrive for Pompey with four minutes remaining when Johnston’s effort was spilled by the Northampton keeper and trickled across the line.

The Cobblers reduced the arrears shortly after the restart but Pompey held on for a well-deserved three points.

Pompey: Durin; Kavanagh, Mnoga, Hancott, Bruce; Bridgman (Bell 46), Flint; Johnston, Whiting, Teggart (Brook 63), Stanley.