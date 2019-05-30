Pompey Academy graduate Dan Butler has signed for League One rivals Peterborough United.

The left-back turned down a new deal at Newport County and has penned a three-year deal at London Road.

It means Butler will be battling his former club for promotion next season, with the Blues and the Posh both having designs on reaching the Championship.

The Cowes-born ace suffered League Two play-off final with Newport earlier this month, with Tranmere clinching a 1-0 extra-time victory at Wembley.

Butler made 54 appearances for Pompey after making his debut in a 3-0 League Cup loss to Plymouth in 2012.

He was released when Paul Cook took the reins at Fratton Park in 2015, spending a season at Torquay before moving to Rodney Parade.

Dan Butler has moved to Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

After a successful three-year spell at the south Wales side, making 60 appearances last term, he returns to the third tier with Peterborough.

Butler told the Posh’s website: ‘This feels the right time and a good stage of my career to make the move and join a team that are aiming to get into the Championship and I am really pleased to be signing for Peterborough United.

‘I am looking forward to working with Darren Ferguson and I cannot wait to get started.’