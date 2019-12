Have your say

Pompey Academy skipper Harry Kavanagh has joined Bognor on loan.

The right-back goes straight into the Rocks’ squad for their clash against Folkestone Invicta tomorrow.

Kavanagh arrives at Nyewood Lane as cover for fellow Blues youngster Joe Dandy.

The third-year scholar is undergoing a trial at National League side Aldershot.

Josh Flint also recently had a trial at League Two Walsall.