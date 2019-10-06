Have your say

Pompey's clash with Gillingham is to go ahead as scheduled.

The Saturday, October 12 encounter at Fratton Park was under threat after Pompey lost three players to international call-ups.

With Craig MacGillivray (Scotland), Ross McCrorie (Scotland under-21s) and Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) all missing, the Blues had the option to call off the fixture.

However, Curtis has now withdrawn from international duty following the hamstring injury which kept him out of Pompey’s 1-0 win at Doncaster yesterday.

And The Blues have today officially announced the match will go ahead, avoiding adding to their fixture backlog.

Kenny Jackett had previously stated his desire to play the match, but wanted to check on injuries post-Doncaster before rubber-stamping that preference.

Kenny Jackett's side will face Gillingham as scheduled on Saturday, October 12. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

With MacGillivray missing from Gillingham's visit, Alex Bass will be handed his second League One outing for the Blues.