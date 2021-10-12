The Gunners youngster, who is currently on loan at Fratton Park, scored a superb opener for England’s under-20s as the Young Lions thrashed the Czech Republic 5-0 in Teplice on Monday night.

His 15th-minute strike sailed into the top corner of the hosts’ net from the edge of the box – and once again highlighted the teenager’s growing reputation of producing spectacular goals despite his relative inexperience.

Of course, Blues fans are yet to see such brilliance with the star & crescent on Azeez’s chest.

He's been limited to just one appearance since arriving on loan ahead of the transfer window deadline.

That came against Cambridge United on September 18, with the 19-year-old replaced just before the hour mark as Danny Cowley eases him into life at PO4.

A groin injury ahead of the international break prevented him from adding to that solitary appearance, while the midfielder will be absent for the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy game against Sutton United tonight due to his international commitments.

He nevertheless should be available for Saturday’s trip to Rotherham.

Miguel Azeez in action for England under-20s against Italy at Chesterfield on Thursday night. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

And while Pompey fans are desperate to see more of him in a Pompey shirt, Arsenal supporters are also counting down the days until he’s back at the Emirates.

Blues fan @maxplparsons said on Twitter: ‘With a peach for the #YoungLions. Let’s see that in a #Pompey shirt soon… #PUP’.

@Aaron25650310 commented: ‘TBH I think Danny is being very careful with him due to men's football, doesn't wanna chuck him in to early! But from the minutes he has played he seems top’.

@JHancock46 wrote: ‘Ayyyyy love it Miguel’.

@DanLewis1999 joined the debate by saying: ‘This guy can’t even get in our squad apparently’.

Meanwhile, @BigGreggerr posted: ‘Keep this up lad, absolute beaut you got’.

Joining the Azeez fan club from an Arsenal perspective, @SonOfAnarchy_14 said: ‘He's the next best thing for Arsenal, mark my words he will be a bigger talent than Saka and Smith Rowe. Love this kid’.

@_tom_olivant wrote: ‘Can’t wait for him to come back next season what a player’.

@JosephPetrassi added: ‘Really hope he'll break through into the first team within the next couple of years’.

@hvsnmd put it simply by saying: ‘Better than Xhaka’.