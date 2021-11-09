The 19-year-old was expected to link-up with his international colleagues this week for their game against Portugal but was surprisingly left out of Andy Edward’s squad for the fixture.

The Arsenal youngster will instead remain at Fratton Park and is likely to feature in tonight’s EFL Trophy game against Crystal Palace under-21s, before facing Wycombe in League One on Saturday.

That will provide him with some much-needed game time, having made just three Pompey appearances since his loan move from the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEE ALSO: Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez addresses talk over Pompey future

Two of those have come in the Blues’ past two games,as injuries begin to mount at PO4.

And while Danny Cowley will want to continue his patient approach with the teenager and not overuse him, Azeez is confident he’s better staying with Pompey on this occasion rather than speeding time away from the group for another extended period.

Especially with Edwards using the Portugal fixture as an opportunity to give others a taste of international football.

Pompey loanee Miguel Azeez believes it’s better for him to stay in PO4 during the international break following his England under-20s omission. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Speaking to The News, Azeez said: ‘There are other players in the England pathway and if I’m picked every single camp then the other players aren’t going to get a look-in, which is ideal for me but not for them.

‘Another reason as to why (it’s better I stay here) is because there is only one game this camp against Portugal.

‘It’s better for me to stay here and play two or three 90-minute matches across the international break rather than going away and playing 45 minutes against them.

‘So I think it’s better for me to stay.

‘It won’t be too different (staying at Pompey). Football is football as we come in to train and prepare for games whether there’s an international break or not.

‘We have to stay focused and make sure that we do prepare well for the next games.’