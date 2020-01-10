ANTON Walkes’ return to Atlanta United has sparked fierce debate on social media between fans of the MLS side and Pompey supporters over who is the ‘bigger club’.

The versatile player completed his move from the Fratton Park outfit to the American team on Thursday.

After one fan joked that it was sad to see the ex-Tottenham player ‘retire’ at the age of 22 as he moved back to Atalanta it sparked a debate on social media over whether the MLS side or Pompey are a bigger club.

One Atlanta fan wrote: ‘He just wants to play for a team that wins trophies… And Atlanta United is a step UP from Portsmouth. The top MLS teams would crush League 1.’

With the fan using stats from website FiveEightThirty’s global club ‘soccer rankings’ which has the MLS side ranked 218 and Pompey ranked 476 to back up his claim.

Another Atalanta fan chimed in: ‘Plus Atlanta IS BY FAR better than Portsmouth. Atlanta have a lot of high rises,skyscrapers, aquarium (biggest in the world),parks, malls, museums, racetrack,CNN HQ, Coca Cola World. Huge,modern and expensive stadiums and arenas, better economy and nightlife than Portsmouth BY FAR.’

However Pompey fans were quick to hit back at the MLS supporters claims.

One said: ‘Never thought I’d ever see the day I was “debating” with an actual MLS fan that Real Atlanta Galaxy Jaguars were bigger than Portsmouth. This is golden haha.

‘An MLS club will NEVER be bigger than any English club that has won the League and FA Cup multiple times.’

Another fan added: ‘Hahahahaha why are you signing one of our worst players then and your fans acting like you just signed Messi.’

While another one wrote: ‘You're really gloating over the fact you think Atlanta is better than Portsmouth because Portsmouth are in League 1. And yet you've bought a player who can't get a game for them. And the player you sold to the Premier League has scored one goal for Newcastle.’

Walkes played on loan for Atlanta United in their first season in the MLS in 2017.