Portsmouth and ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst's goal celebration and surprise dedication to England, Leicester City and former West Bromwich Albion winger

Pompey loanee George Hirst dedicated his goal celebration last night to an England and Leicester City star.
After sweeping home the Blues’ second of the evening against Lincoln, the 22-year-old produced a ‘golf swing’ in front of the travelling Fratton faithful, before dedicating the moment to former West Brom winger Harvey Barnes.
The pair have been Foxes team-mates since the former Sheffield Wednesday striker’s arrival at the King Power Stadium in 2019.
Since then, Barnes has flourished under Brendan Rodgers and has received one cap for his country - while Hirst has cut his teeth in the Football League with loan spells at Rotherham and at PO4.
And the Blues striker lifted the lid on the celebration on Instagram shortly after full time.
Hirst posted: ‘ @SAMHUGHES777 you asked for the celebration, you got it partner.
‘Would like to dedicate it to @HarveyBarnes97 and @JoshhGordon
‘#7UPTHROUGH9’
When making his Premier League debut for the Foxes against Tottenham in 2020, Hirst replaced his friend Barnes from the bench when doing so.
But the forward wasn’t the only Pompey player to express his delight with the win at Sincil Bank, that extended their current unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions.
Joe Morrell also conveyed an upbeat message on Instagram after his return to Lincoln.
He said: ‘Great win on the road tonight! Good to be back at the Bank for the first time and to see some old faces.’
The Wales international joined his manager in returning to Sincil Bank last night, with the 24-year-old scoring four goals in 29 League One appearances during his Imps loan spell in 2019-20.
