The striker started his preparations for the forthcoming campaign in the company of the Foxes’ star names – including Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

And after being put through his paces in both the gym and in the Premier League side’s King Power Centre dome on the players’ first day back, the 23-year-old took to social media to reveal his thoughts on the latest chapter of his career.

His short note was nothing profound. Yet it was enough to demonstrate where his head is at the moment as he focuses on the challenge ahead.

‘New season, New ambitions’, is what Hirst wrote to his 14.3k followers on Instagram alongside a picture of himself in Leicester training gear.

It’s a message that will sit well with Foxes fans who will be hoping to see one of their youngsters break into Brendan Rodgers’ first team.

But it won’t have given any of his Pompey followers hope that a return to Fratton Park is in the offing.

Hirst established himself as a fans’ favourite on the south coast after firing 15 goals during his one-season loan deal with the Blues.

Former Pompey loanee George Hirst is back at Leicester preparing for the new season Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

There’s a lot of people in these parts who would love to have the forward back – not least Danny Cowley who retains hope that the Leicester front man will return before the summer is out.

In the meantime, Blues fans on the social media platform tried their best remind Hirst that he’s still very much loved at PO4 with the hope of luring him back.

joshuapotter4 wrote: Foxes don’t suit you, PUP however does.

ollieoconnor96 commented: New season for you to take Pompey up.

jackdavies2696 replied: Come back to Bloooooos.

Meanwhile, benjames__15 said: South coast is calling George.

Leicester boss Rodgers is keen to have a look at Hirst in pre-season before deciding what to do with the 23-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Ipswich.

The Foxes’ first friendly of the summer is a behind-closed doors game against Notts County on July 9 at their Seagrave training facility.

That is followed by games against OH Leuven (July 16), Derby and Preston (both July 23) and Sevilla (July 31).

Pompey are currently without any recognised senior strikers.

They head off to Spain for a near week-long training camp on Monday.