Portsmouth and Leicester striker George Hirst responds to former club Rotherham's Tweet about his Fratton goal

In the 65th minute of Tuesday night’s game, Millers keeper Viktor Johansson was beaten aerially by Sean Raggett at the far post as both leapt to challenge Joe Morrell’s cross.

It fell kindly to Hirst, who swivelled and volleyed a finish into the empty net to make it 3-0 and cap an excellent individual display.

Not that the moment particularly impressed Rotherham’s official Twitter feed, which stated ‘Hirst taps into an empty net’.

It wasn’t quite the accurate picture painted to almost 110,000 followers – and Pompey supporters also noticed.

Twitter account @PompeyNewsNow poked fun at the claim, with Hirst himself among those to like the post aimed at Rotherham.

Hirst’s recognition of Rotherham underselling his goal wasn’t the only amusing Twitter activity from a member of the Blues’ squad last night, though.

George Hirst netted his ninth league goal of the season during Pompey's victory over Rotherham. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

Shortly after full-time, Sean Raggett couldn’t resist posting a picture of the Foxes striker partaking in a sponsorship obligation.

Captioned ‘George Hirst delivering a goal and three points’ – the image depicts the forward riding a fast-food delivery bike around the streets of Portsmouth.

Reeco Hackett delivered his response with a number of laughing emojis, while Kieron Freeman replied with ‘My driver.’

However, the best of the bunch came from the former Owl himself, who responded ‘At your service’.