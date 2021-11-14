'I've heard that Franz Beckenbauer describes Sean Raggett as the player he wished he could have been’.

‘Raggett for England’.

‘Bit concerned about where the goals are going to come from unless Raggett comes up for a corner.’

These are just some of the comments fans have been posting on social media after the Emirates FA Cup’s official Twitter account asked supporters of all clubs to vote on their greatest Cup 5-a-side team – and Pompey defender Sean Raggett remarkably made the line-up!

Yes, you have read that correctly, Sean Raggett!

How? No doubt many are asking.

Well, to put it simply - by popular opinion - and with a little help from Blues and Lincoln fans!

Sean Raggett applauds the Fratton faithful at Wycombe on Saturday Picture: Graham Hunt

The 28-year-old made the shortlist after his winner for the Imps against Burnley in 2017 saw Danny Cowley's then side become the first non-league team in 103 years of the famous old competition to reach the quarter-finals.

And despite being up against serial FA Cup winners John Terry and Tony Adams, and England legend Bobby Moore in an @EmiratesFACup Twitter poll, that trio never stood a chance of being named as the only defender to be included in the team.

Indeed, it was a one-horse race all the way, with Raggett claiming 68.1 per cent of the 3,542 votes cast, with second-placed Terry getting 16.5 per cent.

Moore was third with an 8.7-per-cent share, with former Arsenal defender and Pompey boss Adams claiming fourth spot with 6.7 per cent.

Sean Raggett scores for Lincoln against Burnley to book the Imps' place in the quarter-finals of the 2017 FA Cup. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Blues defender, who has established himself as a firm fans' favourite at Fratton Park, saw the funny side of the poll influenced by Pompey and Lincoln fans by tweeting ‘Some company’ with an exploding head emoji!

And since then he's been retweeting the results of who is joining him in that star-studded five-a-side team.

Unsurprisingly, it's a team of class throughout, with former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, Arsenal duo Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry and ex-Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard selected.

Sir Alex Ferguson saw off the Blues’ 2008 FA Cup-winning manager Harry Redknapp to lead the team.

However, despite their collective abundance of Cup-winners' medals, league titles, European honours and international success, many fans are concerned whether the above mentioned can perform when playing in the same team as ‘King Raggs’.

@Antony_D_ joked: 'Can the players handle the pressure of sharing a pitch with @SeanRaggett? Does the manager have the knowledge to use him correctly?

@ThePurpleLurple said: 'Raggs carries that team'.

@shauncroc added: 'Shame @SeanRaggett aint got four identical brothers. They would be certainties for this team surely?'

Meanwhile, @BabyIGotAPlan quipped: 'Raggett carrying as per'.

Raggett's performances this season has made him an earlier contender for Pompey’s player of the season award.

And he further warmed himself to the Fratton faithful yesterday by clearing a late shot off the line as Cowley's Blues recorded a much-needed win at Wycombe in League One.