The Pompey keeper, who is currently on loan at Fratton Park from Manchester City, won the prestigious award for his emergence to be named the Republic of Ireland’s No1 in 2021, along with his impressive form for Danny Cowley’s side.

The 19-year-old has now made 10 appearances for the Eire senior squad, following his debut against Luxembourg in March, keeping four clean sheets in the progress and keeping highly-rated Liverpool stopper Caoimhín Kelleher on the bench alongside Bournemouth first-choice Mark Travers.

Bazunu also made worldwide headlines when he saved a penalty from Christiano Ronaldo in September which at the time denied the Manchester United forward the men’s all-time international goalscoring record.

Pompey and Republic of Ireland keeper Gavin Bazunu

Meanwhile, his performances for both club and country – he’s kept 10 clean sheets in 22 appearances for the Blues this term – has brought him to the attention of others, with Liverpool recently credited with interest in the Dubliner.

Four of those Pompey shutouts have come in the Blues’ past four league games as Cowley’s men build momentum before an anticipated promotion push over the second half of the season.

The Fratton Park outfit were denied the chance to build on their recent good form when Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in their squad.

That didn’t stop the talented teenager travelling to Dublin to pick up his RTE award, though.

And when picking up his gong, Bazunu spoke of his pride in receiving the accolade – just three years after making his Shamrock Rovers debut as a 16-year-old.

He said: ‘I'm delighted. It's a massive achievement for me and my family and it's a really proud moment.

‘It seems like a lot longer to me since I made my debut for Shamrock Rovers.

‘Looking back at it, it's brilliant to think how far I've come - all I think about in my head is the next year and the next challenge and just want to keep gaining on all the things I've done.’

Bazunu said his record and current form for Pompey gave him much personal satisfaction – something he hopes both he and his Blues team-mates can build on.

Meanwhile, the keeper also shared his thoughts on the moment that saw him thwart Ronaldo from the penalty sport and subsequently earn headlines around the world.

‘We (Pompey) have had a good run over the past couple of months, it's been brilliant for us to get a few good results,’ added Bazunu,

‘I've kept four clean sheets in the last games so we've just got to keep going with that momentum and hopefully continue to keep fighting.

‘The main (feeling surround the Ronaldo penalty) one was disappointment that I felt at fault for the penalty.

‘But I put that straight to the back of my mind, you know, just thought there was nothing I could do to affect that, I've just got to do the best I can.

'I had spoken to Dean Kiely, the goalkeeping coach, before the game about if that scenario was going to happen, what the process would be and I was delighted to be able to save it.