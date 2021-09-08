Portsmouth and Republic of Ireland fans share same opinion after Gavin Bazunu's heroics against Serbia

Gavin Bazunu of Republic of Ireland looks on as he warms up prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Serbia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old has been credited for preventing the Republic of Ireland’s opponents, Serbia, from running away with the tie after a string of impressive saves from the Blues loanee goalkeeper.

Bazunu made 10 saves from Serbia’s 11 attempts on goal at the Aviva Stadium, while showcasing his immense talent with the ball at his feet.

The Manchester City stopper, completed 35 passes and executed 10 accurate long balls.

He was also unlucky not to prevent Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s opener as his fingertips didn’t provide enough contact to avert the ball away from goal.

However, his inspired form wasn’t without reward as Nikola Milenkovic’s own goal snatched the hosts a dramatic late point.

Tuesday night’s performance capped off a superb international break for Bazunu, whose stock has risen rapidly across the two-week period.

Throughout the Republic of Ireland’s three matches, he made a total of 18 saves from 22 shots faced.

Here’s what fans from both sides of the Irish Sea thought of his latest performance between the sticks...

@Gary_Cleary: Bazunu is an absolutely top class keeper, and his kicking his outrageous!

@newschambers: A nation's fallen in love with Gavin Bazunu. Between him and Omobamidele - two 19-year-olds - you have some long-term prospects for defence who have the mentality for international football.

@1garyrodgers: Gavin Bazunu is one hell of a keeper for 19.

Reece John Hawkins: We are so lucky and privileged to have Gavin Bazunu as our number one this season, would not look out of place in higher divisions #Pompey

@offtheball: Gavin Bazunu really is outrageously good!

@EkoBazinga: Gavin Bazunu is a top, top GK in the making.

@m86kennedy: Good performance but only for Gavin Bazunu the game would have been long finished.

@Underwood2609: Watching the highlights of Gavin Bazunu for Ireland tonight….Man City have a class keeper for the future!

Buzzing that we get to have him at Pompey for the season! #pompey #ManCity

@rickoshea: Having watched Gavin Bazunu once on TV and twice in person in the last week he is *the real deal*…

@SP_OneLove: Always a pessimist but a positive to take from last night was Gavin Bazunu.

His save from Mitrovic at point blank range was unreal. Distribution also excellent. 19 years old, wow.

@ronan_rkid55: What a Goalkeeper. Lad’s absolutely phenomenal, could watch him play all day.