Wigan and Republic of Ireland winger James McClean. Picture: Pantling/Getty Images

According to the Guardian, the Latics – who signed the winger last week from Stoke – sent a letter to all clubs in the division on Monday – and ahead of the Blues’ visit to the north west this Saturday.

The document advised all parties to ‘consider putting plans in place to respond to any inappropriate or unlawful chanting’ directed towards the player.

Derry-born McClean has been the subject of ongoing sectarian chanting since his decision not to wear a poppy on his shirt in respect of those who died on Bloody Sunday in his home city in 1972.

Last season Barnsley were fined £20,000 after a section of their fans directed abuse at the Eire international.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield supporters were warned about their behaviour after their Championship fixture against Stoke was stopped after the Irishman reported sectarian abuse from the stands to the match referee.

The letter, which was sent by Wigan’s stadium safety officer and head of football administration, reads: ‘I am raising these matters with you to ensure you are fully sighted on the circumstances and to avoid your club being charged with contravening rule E20 by the FA.

‘If there were any issues during the game, it would also be helpful if you spoke to James to advise him of the action taken.’

Match Officials will be asked to report any instances of abuse they are made aware of.

The Guardian also claims that the League One outfit have discussed the reporting procedure with McClean, the FA, the PFA, Kick It Out, the English Football League and the police of Greater Manchester.