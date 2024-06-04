Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Season ticket sales are capped at 15,000 for Fratton Park and many could be seeing themselves on the wait list

Pompey have just announced that over 10,000 fans have already renewed their men’s season tickets for the 2024/25 campaign. After a dominant 2023/24 season, in which Pompey scored 97 points, won 28 of their 46 League One matches and took home the league title, the Fratton Park side will soon be welcoming the likes of Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland.

The club consistently welcomed some of the biggest crowds in the league throughout their rampant campaign and when August comes around, PO7 shows no sign of being any quieter after it was confirmed that over two thirds of fans have already renewed their season tickets ahead of the Championship return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The window for renewing tickets opened at 10am on Wednesday, May 22, and fans are now expected to pay price increases of approximately 9-12 percent to watch John Mousinho’s side in action next term. But the price hike has not put supporters off and within less than a week, " rel="follow">The News reported 8,000 fans had already secured their season tickets and now 2,000 more have been purchased.

If the excitement for the upcoming season needed any more quantifying, that 8,000 renewal figure was reached after three weeks following the 2022/23 campaign compared to the six days it took this year.

Fans have until 5pm on Wednesday 12 June to renew their seat and season ticket sales are capped at 15,000 with more than 2,000 people already on the waiting list.

Supporters are also reminded that if they do not renew their season ticket prior to the 12 June date, they will lose their seat and will then have to join the waiting list for an opportunity to become a season ticket holder in the future. Any un-renewed, and therefore released, seats will then go on sale to supporters on the waiting list from 10am on Tuesday, June 25.