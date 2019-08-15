Portsmouth announce date and ticket details for Carabao Cup trip to QPR

POMPEY have announced ticket details for the trip to Queens Park Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues will travel to Loftus Road in London on Wednesday, August 28, after beating Birmingham City 3-0 in the first round of the competition.

Pompey and Southampton were initially due to play their second round ties in West London on the same night, however the Blues match has now been pushed back a day.

Portsmouth faced QPR in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season, losing 2-0 during the replay after drawing 1-1 with the Championship side at Fratton Park.

Tickets will go on sale for season ticket holders from 9am on Monday, August 19.

Subject to availability they will go on sale to members from 9am on Tuesday, August 20 and general sale from 9am on Wednesday, August 21.

