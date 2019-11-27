Have your say

Pompey have announced the date of their rearranged fixture with Fleetwood.

The League One match was originally scheduled to take place at Fratton Park earlier this month.

However, Fleetwood boss Joey Barton elected to call the encounter off following three international call-ups among his squad.

The game will now take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 (7.45pm).

The fixture is sandwiched between the trip to Peterborough (March 7) and Fratton Park visit of Accrington (March 14).

Fleetwood are presently seventh in League One, two points ahead of the Blues.