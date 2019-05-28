Have your say

Pompey have announced their opponents for their pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 20.

Kenny Jackett’s men will travel to League Two outfit Stevenage (3pm kick-off).

Lee Brown in action against Stevenage last summer. Picture: Joe Pepler

It means the Blues visit Broadhall Way for the second year in a row after suffering a 3-2 loss last summer.

Gareth Evans and Conor Chaplin were on target for the visitors.

Pompey begin their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign with a five-day trip to Dublin and will face League of Ireland premier division side UCD on Wednesday, July 10.

The Blues also have their traditional friendly at the Hawks on Saturday, July 13 (3pm) and Crawley two weeks later (3pm).

A Pompey XI – which will include a mixture of first-team players and academy youngsters – have evening trips to at Bognor (Tuesday, Jul 16), Aldershot (Tuesday, July 23) and Woking (Tuesday, July 30).