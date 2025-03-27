Stuart Pearce will return to Fratton Park in April. | JPIMedia Resell

Pompey have announced the Fratton return of Stuart Pearce.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England international, who had a coaching role at PO4 under Kenny Jackett, will be a guest speaker at the end of season dinner.

The awards evening, which is set to take place on April 23, will include every player from the Blues’ men's and women’s squads as well as a Q&A with John Mousinho and Jay Sadler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets have already sold-out for the coveted evening at Fratton Park, with guests having the chance to vote on the club’s men’s and women’s player of the season - accolades which were last year picked up by Marlon Pack and Emma Jones respectively.

This year, Pearce will take to the stage as guest speaker - marking a return to the south coast after a near five-year hiatus.

The ex-Nottingham Forest stalwart was brought in by his long-term close friend Jackett during his tenure at PO4. The former head coach acquired the services of the 62-year-old, who lent a helping hand in training in an informal coaching role.

Although Pearce’s time with Pompey wasn’t a fixed commitment, he would regularly appear at the club’s Hilsea training base before ending his Blues affiliation in 2020 when he linked up with David Moyes at West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of his return to Fratton Park, the 78-cap international expressed his excitement at hosting the club’s awards evening.

‘I’m really looking forward to joining everyone at Portsmouth FC’s end of season awards.

‘It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the club’s achievements and the people who have played a part in a memorable campaign.’

Stuart Pearce back to full health after health scare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 62-year-old was helped by medically-trained passengers and crew before the flight was diverted to St John’s in Canada, where he was treated in hospital. The ex-England captain recently revealed to The Times that his heart had to be restarted while in hospital.

Stuart Pearce is now a regular pundit for talkSPORT. | Getty Images

Pearce enjoyed a distinguished playing career where he amassed more than 700 appearances for Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, West Ham, Coventry and Newcastle as well as registering 78 caps for England.

The former defender would go on to manage the Citizens and Forest in a managerial role and took charge of Great Britain’s team for the 2012 Olympics.

He now is a regular pundit on talkSPORT and returned to the press box after his health scare for England’s 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley on Friday evening.