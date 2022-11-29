News you can trust since 1877
Sol Campbell clears from Ronaldo at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March 2008. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Portsmouth are off to Spurs: Pictures from the Blues' last 10 FA Cup trips to Premier League clubs - Leeds, Manchester United, Sunderland, Chelsea & Co

Pompey have landed a tantalising trip to Spurs in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

By Neil Allen
20 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 4:46pm

It represents only the 11th time the Blues have travelled to a Premier League club in the competition over the last 26 years, consisting of nine different teams.

So here are the previous 10 FA Cup trips to the home of top-flight clubs during that period, spanning from February 1997 to the present day...

1. Chelsea - January 2012

Marko Futacs battles with Chelsea's David Luiz as Michael Appleton''s Pompey side lose 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup Third Round in January 2012. Picture: Barry Zee

Photo: Barry Zee

2. Manchester United - March 2008

Sulley Muntari nets Pompey's winner from the penalty spot in their FA Cup quarter-final triumph at Old Trafford in March 2008. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Photo: Nick Potts

3. Manchester United - January 2007

Glen Johnson and Ryan Giggs look on as Gary O'Neil flicks the ball past Park Ji Sun in Pompey's FA Cup Fourth Round 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in January 2007. Picture: Jonathan Brady

Photo: Jonathan Brady

4. Southampton - January 2005

Yakubu celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Southampton in the FA Cup Fourth Round in January 2005. However, Peter Crouch's last-gasp penalty gave the hosts a 2-1 win. Picture: Ben Radford/Getty Images

Photo: Ben Radford

