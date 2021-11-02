Portsmouth attacker's strong criticism for side as he reveals reasons for refusing to celebrate goal in Cheltenham draw

Reeco Hackett opts against celebrating his goal tonight.

The Blues attacker atoned for a costly error which led to the Robins’ first goal in the 1-1 draw at Fratton Park, as he bagged his third goal of the season.

But the 23-year-old wasn’t hiding from his side’s attacking shortcomings, as they failed to make more from their second-half pressure at Fratton Park.

Hackett delivered an honest assessment of the performance from Danny Cowley’s side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the feelings created from the overall display and inability to return a win were dominating over any personal satisfaction.

Hackett said: ‘It’s disappointing, overall.

‘We came out wanting back-to-back wins, and it felt like we lacked a bit of quality. It’s two points dropped.

‘Of course, I put my hand up for that (the mistake for the first goal).

‘The start wasn’t good enough and you could feel that around the ground.

‘It was a sloppy goal to give away.

‘But it’s how you react to these situations and I felt we reacted quite well to going behind.

‘We came out better second half, but it’s not enough.

‘You can only control the controllables, so it’s good to get back in the game.

‘But we all should be disappointed not to come out of it with a win.

‘It’s pleasing to get the finish, of course, but we wanted the result so it’s obviously a disappointment.’

Hackett offered threat as he operated through the middle, as Cowley continued with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Michael Duff’s side.

He chose not to celebrate his 32nd-minute finish, however, and explained that reaction was a result of his team coming out the blocks in frustrating fashion.

Hackett added: ‘I didn’t celebrate because we were 1-0 down, not playing that well and I wasn’t very happy. It was a natural reaction for me

‘The goal for me is something to build on, but overall this club should be winning more games and getting promoted.