Blues boss Danny Cowley confirmed a re-examination of the decision during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat at The Den had been requested.

The club are now expecting the result this afternoon, with Johnson facing a potential three-match ban.

The right-back was handed his marching orders by referee Craig Breakspear in the 47th-minute of the Millwall game.

His straight red card followed a challenge on George Saville and was met with disbelief by the Pompey bench at the time.

Meanwhile, Lions boss Gary Rowett believed it warranted nothing more than a yellow.

Awaiting the outcome of the appeal, Cowley told The News: ‘We've made an appeal. We've provided the evidence and I think we've got it from numerous different angles.

‘We've zoomed in and it's pretty clear that he takes some of the ball, so we anticipate that being rescinded, but you never quite know.’

Callum Johnson sees red against Millwall