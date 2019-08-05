Have your say

Pompey are waiting for news on the ankle injury picked up by James Bolton in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury.

The right-back suffered the set-back shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute for Anton Walkes at New Meadow.

He twisted his ankle following a challenge from Shrews midfielder Shaun Whalley, but was forced to play on with manager Kenny Jackett already using up his full quota of substitutions.

The Blues are next in action on Tuesday night when they host Championship Birmingham in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

They then take on Tranmere at Fratton Park on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Bolton will be available for either fixture.

Pompey defender James Bolton Picture: Simon Davies

Jackett said: ‘James Bolton has come on and got injured straightaway.

‘It was a tackle from Whalley not long after he came on and he twisted his ankle quite badly.

‘We were down to 10 men (following Ross McCrorie’s red card) with all three subs used so he had to limp through to the end as best he could.’

Bolton will join Sean Raggett (elbow), Ryan Williams (quad) and Bryn Morris in the Blues treatment room.

However, Norwich loanee Raggett is expected to be available for the visit of Brum, while Morris is also closing in on a return.

Jackett confirmed: ‘Raggett should be training today.

‘We’ll see with Morris and Williams won’t make this week. Maybe the week after.’