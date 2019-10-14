Pompey are ‘awful to watch at the moment’.

That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who said the Blues have been far from entertaining as they continue their early-season struggles.

Saturday’s goalless draw with Gillingham proved another disappointment for the Fratton faithful, with Kenny Jackett’s side unable to claim a much-needed win to move further away from the relegation zone and close the gap on the division’s early pacesetters.

Sean Raggett’s first-half header was the closest Pompey came to breaking the deadlock, while only three of the Blues’ 12 shots worried opposition keeper Jack Bonham – and even they were nothing to raise hope among the 18,036 PO4 crowd.

Not for the first time this season the final whistle was met by boos, with some fans unhappy with what they had witnessed from their side.

That dissatisfaction has been lingering for most of the season, with Jackett’s side struggling to meet expectations.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett talks to James Bolton at the final whistle on Saturday Picture: Graham Hunt

But it’s not just results that have been generating disapproving voices from the stands.

The style of play on show has also come in for criticism.

And speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Allen believes fans are justified in complaining about the football currently being produced from this current crop of Blues players.

However, he admitted he has seen worse.

Allen said: 'It's awful to watch at the moment, it's not entertaining whatsoever.

'They're trying to grind out wins, there's no spark there.

'Someone asked me on Twitter over the weekend: “how many games have you enjoyed this season?”

‘Well, take away the cup games - obviously they did well against Birmingham, QPR and a lot of the Leasing.com Trophy games (are entertaining) because you play the kids and it's always interesting.

'But take those away, and in terms of League games, Tranmere was alright, Blackpool first half, too.

‘Other than that, it's not been great to watch, let's face it.

'But at this point in time, don't say it’s the worst game I've seen Pompey play in 30 years - no it's not.

'We've seen a lot worse.

'There's been some awful games, it's not just this moment in time.

'Richie Barker, come on, no-one can forget those days, surely.'