Portsmouth back petition calling for Checkatrade Trophy winner to get Europa league spot 

POMPEY have backed a petition calling for the winner of the Checkatrade Trophy to get a spot in the Europa league.

The Blues lifted the trophy at Wembley Stadium this afternoon after beating Sunderland 5-4 on penalties.

Captain Brett Pittman with the trophy.

Following the triumph, Pompey’s official account tweeted out a link to the petition writing ‘worth a try right’.

Launched by Nick Park on Change.org three days ago it calls for UEFA to give the winner a spot in the 2019/20 Europa League.

He wrote: ‘Its fairly obvious by this years teams competing in the final that the winners should be offered participation in the Europa league in 2019 / 2020 season.

Pompey have signed the petition along with 232 other people so far – and it seems to all be tongue in cheek.

With Mr Park offering the following update: ‘Thanks to all for signing. Im going to drop this petition off in UEFA land wearing full kit demanding this weekends winners are rewarded.’

In the comments, one person wrote: ‘Portsmouth deserve a place in Europe. The UEFA Cup would be much better with them in it.’

While another added: ‘Portsmouth and Sunderland are both massive clubs and both would be a fine representative of English football in Europe.

‘To be honest, both clubs should be given a billion pounds each to buy players then placed straight into the Champions' League.

‘Additionally, Portsmouth should have a 65,000 stadium built for them buy the government and Sunderland's ground should be improved to 65,000 capacity as well.’

But wouldn’t it be great to have European nights back at Fratton Park?

