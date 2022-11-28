‘Portsmouth before Sunderland’: FA Cup hero puts Sky Sports reporter in his place

FA Cup hero Sulley Muntari has underlined his Pompey allegiances at the World Cup.

The man who played a central role in the Blues lifting the famous, old trophy has stressed his Blues ties in an interview with Sky Sports.

Muntari scored the penalty which sent Manchester United crashing out of the competition in 2008, before appearing in the semi-final win over West Brom and the landmark final victory over Cardiff.

The midfielder made 33 appearances in his season with the Blues, before moving on to Inter Milan.

But it appeared that fact had eluded Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton, who was interviewing Muntari about his home nation Ghana in Qatar.

Thornton was keen to make a point of Muntari’s connections with Sunderland, with Black Cats fans Tom White in the studio.

But the African was having none of that, as they opened the interview by talking about his ties with the Wearsiders.

Muntari said to Sky Sports: ‘Sunderland? First Portsmouth and then Sunderland - I played for Portsmouth before Sunderland.’

Despite now being 38, Muntari revealed he’s recently been playing for Ghana team Hearts of Oak, after a three-year absence since leaving Spanish side Albacete.

But now the man who left Pompey to sign for Inter Milan has definitely hunt up his boots.

Muntari added: ‘I just did a few months with the local side.

‘My son wanted me to play. I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play.

‘I did that, but now I’m done!’

Ghana are in World Cup action today against South Korea and Muntari sees cause for optimism after a narrow 3-2 opening defeat to Portugal.

He said: ‘We did play well, in my opinion. I thought the boys did extremely well.

‘We lacked a bit of experience, but most first games are like that.

‘We’re hoping to win the next game, that’s what we’re thinking about.

‘Of course I’m confident after Portugal but it’s our last chance to progress to the second round.

‘It’s going to be an exciting game.’

