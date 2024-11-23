Blackburn Rovers v Portsmouth injury news as 7 out and 1 doubt

Pompey are on their travels as they make the trip up to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship.

John Mousinho's men went into the international break with a win against Preston North End which moved them off bottom spot. Pompey are now hoping that they can beat Lancashire opposition for the second game in a run, but Blackburn before the break, ran out 3-1 winners against Cardiff City, and so they'll have some confidence going in to this fixture.

Pompey haven't beaten Blackburn Rovers since November 2008 and that's when the two sides battled it out in the Premier League. Sean Davis scored the winner ten minutes from time after Pompey had surrendered a two goal lead. For Pompey's last win at Ewood Park you have to go back to September 2007 with Kanu netting that day.

The injury list is becoming a bit thinner after Colby Bishop made a triumphant return. Bishop underwent heart surgery in the summer and his return was kept under wraps, he ended up scoring a penalty, and Pompey could do with his goals.

Blackburn Rovers have had a few players missing through injuries and suspensions over the last few weeks. John Eustace will welcome back three players, but there are some that are long-term and will be missing for a while. Flick through to see all the players that are absent for Saturday’s match.

Conor Shaughnessy - out Conor Shaughnessy is injured until the new year. He's suffered a setback which will have him out for the next six weeks at a minimum.

Conor Shaughnessy - out (continued) John Mousinho: "We're looking at another six weeks for Conor. "He was back outside doing straight line running but he felt his other calf. He had a scan and it turns out there is a tear in the other calf. It's new or it's definitely new. "There's a bit of head scratching as to how that has been done and how it has happened. "Everybody is frustrated and devastated for Conor in particular and the team because of how pivotal he is to our success."

Jordan Williams - out A hamstring problem against Plymouth Argyle has had Williams sidelined. He's a month away from returning.