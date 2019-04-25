Pompey are returning to Ireland for pre-season.
The Blues may be unsure which division they will feature in for the 2019-20 campaign, however plans are already in place for their summer schedule.
Kenny Jackett’s men are heading to Dublin for a five-day training camp in July.
The stay will also consist of a friendly against League of Ireland Premier Division opposition, although the identity is still to be confirmed.
The trip will span from July 7-12, with Pompey returning on the Friday ahead of kicking off their pre-season programme in this country.
Jackett took his side to the Republic of Ireland last season, albeit Cork, opening their summer preparations with a 4-1 victory at Cork City.
Now Dublin is the destination.
The Blues boss said: ‘We were in Cork last year, but are now going to Dublin.
‘There is also a potential game, but that has still to be announced.
‘It’s a trip we are looking forward to, a different venue from last year but similarly very good facilities.
‘There’s a good training pitch and it gives the players a chance to get away early in pre-season and hopefully bond together.
‘Also it has a beach-side location, so an option for us is taking the players for runs on the beach.
‘I do think cost comes into it and Dublin is a place which is reliable for us and you know what we are going to get. We know the training pitches and that the hotel is a good one.
‘Travel for players and supporters is easy and Dublin is a very good city as well, so cost does come into it.
‘And we think it will help our pre-season preparation.’