Pompey are returning to Ireland for pre-season.

The Blues may be unsure which division they will feature in for the 2019-20 campaign, however plans are already in place for their summer schedule.

Kenny Jackett's Pompey are heading to Ireland for pre-season. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Kenny Jackett’s men are heading to Dublin for a five-day training camp in July.

The stay will also consist of a friendly against League of Ireland Premier Division opposition, although the identity is still to be confirmed.

The trip will span from July 7-12, with Pompey returning on the Friday ahead of kicking off their pre-season programme in this country.

Jackett took his side to the Republic of Ireland last season, albeit Cork, opening their summer preparations with a 4-1 victory at Cork City.

Now Dublin is the destination.

The Blues boss said: ‘We were in Cork last year, but are now going to Dublin.

‘There is also a potential game, but that has still to be announced.

‘It’s a trip we are looking forward to, a different venue from last year but similarly very good facilities.

‘There’s a good training pitch and it gives the players a chance to get away early in pre-season and hopefully bond together.

‘Also it has a beach-side location, so an option for us is taking the players for runs on the beach.

‘I do think cost comes into it and Dublin is a place which is reliable for us and you know what we are going to get. We know the training pitches and that the hotel is a good one.

‘Travel for players and supporters is easy and Dublin is a very good city as well, so cost does come into it.

‘And we think it will help our pre-season preparation.’