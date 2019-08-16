Portsmouth bookies favourites to win League One title ahead of Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Lincoln City

POMPEY will travel up to the north east to face fellow pre-season promotion favourites Sunderland.

When the whistle blows for kick-off at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime it will be the fifth time that the Blues and the Black Cats will have faced each other in 2019.

Ellis Harrison of Portsmouth FC is mobbed by team-mates after his first goal during the EFL Carabao Cup match between Portsmouth and Birmingham City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 6 August 2019. Photo by Robin Jones.

Both Pompey and Sunderland were strongly tipped for promotion before the season began.

However the Blues are now the bookies favourite to win the league outright.

READ MORE: Lee Brown reveals secret heartbreak after Portsmouth goal that never was

According to Oddschecker the majority of the major bookmakers are backing Pompey to lift the League One trophy come May next year.

Bet365 have the Blues at 4/1 to win the league, while Sunderland are 5/1, while UniBet and 888sport are also offering the same odds.

William Hill also have Pompey at 4/1 while the Black Cats are 9/2 to win the league – Betvictor and Coral are offering the same odds.

READ MORE: Portsmouth let Reading key man Andy Rinomhota 'slip through their fingers'

The shortest odds are with Black Type, according to Oddschecker, who have Portsmouth 7/2 to win League One, while Sunderland are 5/1 to do the same.

SkyBet, Betfair and Paddy Power are offering 4/1 for Pompey to win the league – while they also have the odds at 4/1 for the Black Cats to life the League One title.

The current third favourites for the title are Ipswich – with William Hill offering 6/1 for them to win the league while Black Type are offering odds of 8/1.

Lincoln City are currently the fourth favourites to win the league and you can get odds of 9/1 from UniBet and 10/1 from a number of bookies including Bet365.