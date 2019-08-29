Have your say

Mason Mount and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been named in England’s squad for next month’s international break.

The Portsmouth-born duo feature in Gareth Southgate’s set-up for European Championships 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria (September 7) and Kosovo (September 10).

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Mount has enjoyed a superb start to the season.

The former Purbrook Park pupil has scored twice in four appearances for Frank Lampard’s side.

It’s the second time Mount has been called up for England after being an unused substitute in Nations League games against Croatia and Spain last year.

Meanwhile, Oxlade-Chamberlain earns a recall after last representing the Three Lions in March 2018.

The ex-St John's College pupil picked up a long-term knee problem which ruled him out of the World Cup.

However, the Liverpool midfielder has made four appearances this term after recovering from the setback.