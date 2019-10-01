Have your say

Pompey fan Mason Mount is excited to see what the rest of the season has in store after a superb start to the season for Chelsea.

The 20-year-old, who hails from Purbrook, has been in outstanding form having become a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge this term.

Mount has started each of Chelsea’s seven Premier League games, netting three times.

The former Purbrook Park School pupil and Pompey season ticket holder also made his Champions League debut in Frank Lampard’s men’s defeat to Valencia in their Group H opener last month.

His Chelsea breakthrough earned Mount a call-up into England squad last month – where he made appearances as a substitute in the Euro 2020 qualifier wins against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Mount celebrated his ‘brilliant’ first couple of months with Chelsea and the Three Lions.

Mason Mount. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

And the attacking midfielder is excited to see what the rest of the campaign will bring both him and his team-mates at Stamford Bridge.

He told Sky Sports: ‘It's been a brilliant first couple of months.

‘We're working together, getting to know each other more and more.

‘This season is definitely very exciting for us.

‘There's a lot of young players. We don't have too much experience in the Premier League. But with the experienced players around us, they've helped us come in and kind of know what the Premier League is about.’

Mount worked with Lampard while on loan at Derby last season.

He scored 11 times in 44 appearances as the Rams suffered Championship play-off final heartbreak to Aston Villa.