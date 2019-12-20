Kenny Jackett insists none of his prized assets are for sale during the January transfer window.

Keeper Craig MacGillivray was recently linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers, with Championship duo Huddersfield and Birmingham also reportedly interested.

Eight-goal Ronan Curtis' fine form and his contractual situation may also attract potential suitors next month.

Jackett stressed Pompey haven’t received any bids for their most valuable commodities, however.

And that’s the way he wants it to remain as the Blues target League One promotion in the second half of the season.

The boss said: ‘Like everyone else, we will be trying to add and not take away.

Craig MacGillivray was linked with Rangers. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

‘We haven’t had any bids and we have really got to get our head down and see if we can stay in touch and in contention.

‘Then after that, we’ve got to do better and push our way through. That is still our ambition to be able to do that.

‘It’s all about the collective rather than individual players.

‘If there are any bids then we will deal with them then. But, at the moment, it's not something we are anticipating or encouraging.’

Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring against Rochdale. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

But Jackett conceded it might be difficult to keep players happy at Fratton Park if they’re offered lucrative deals elsewhere.

He added: ‘It’s an individual situation, whether you want to go to a different part of the country or a different club.

‘Let's be fair, quite often the bottom line most of the time is more money. Nobody says it but it is true. We’re all working for a living and it does end up that way.

‘Players move on and when they’re unhappy it’s hard to keep them. You can keep them but it’s very hard to get anything out of them.

‘I don't see that players are unhappy at all here and we're not at a level where we've had any bids.’