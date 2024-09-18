Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Injuries once ravaged Pompey’s central defensive options - now they’re devastating John Mousinho’s striking selection.

The Blues head to Burnley on Saturday reeling from Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony both joining Colby Bishop on the sidelines.

Yengi hurt his groin while warming up ahead of kick-off against West Brom last weekend and is expected to be out for a couple of weeks.

While O’Mahony last week suffered bone bruising during international duty with the Republic of Ireland under-21s, although he’s anticipated to return to training on Monday.

Kusini Yengi is likely to be absent for a couple of weeks through a groin issue. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Coupled with Bishop’s ongoing recovery following heart surgery last month, it leaves Christian Saydee and Elias Sorensen as Pompey’s Turf Moor striking options as they chase their first win of the campaign.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Part of the issue we’ve had this year is that when we’ve had injuries they’ve been concentrated on certain areas of the pitch.

‘Recently we’ve been playing with one recognised centre-back - and the same sort of thing seems to have happened with the centre-forwards.

‘We went into the season with a fit Colby Bishop, a fit Kusini Yengi and a fit Christian Saydee. Obviously we know what’s happened to Colby and we have brought in a couple of players behind that to really try to bolster the ranks.

‘But unfortunately Mark and Kas have now also found themselves injured.

‘With Kas it’s a very similar injury to his previous groin problem, but the other side. It’s not the same one, which doesn't really make a difference in terms of how long he is out.

‘It's better that injuries don’t reoccur, but you never know if you’re compensating for a couple of things here and there, so we need to get on top of it.

‘It might have happened following international duty, it’s never ideal if you are taking those long-haul flights, but, in fairness to Kas, he was back in the country in good time on Monday.

‘He was able to return soon because of the red card he picked up in that first game, which meant he wasn’t eligible to play in the second game.’

O’Mahony was recruited on a season-long loan from Brighton to bolster Pompey’s striking options, but he has also now succumbed to injury.

He played just one of Eire’s two European Under-21 Championship qualifiers during the international break, when he featured for 13 minutes off the bench against Turkey.

Nonetheless, he returned to the south coast nursing an injury he sustained while away and, as a consequence, was absent from the defeat to West Brom.

Mousinho added: ‘We are pretty thankful that it’s not too bad, it’s just a bit of bone bruising, so Mark will be back on Monday.’