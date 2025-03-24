Pompey boss John Mousinho, right, and his assistant Jon Harley | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans will be able to catch a glimpse of John Mousinho in action - with the Blues boss set to make a sensational playing return.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head coach is gearing up to make an unexpected comeback despite retiring from the game more than two years ago.

However, don’t be fooled into thinking the 38-year-old will come to the aid of his side in the Championship as defensive injury issues continue to frustrate ahead of a crucial run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Mousinho will be dusting down his boots to appear in Alan Knight’s charity match, which will take place at Fratton Park on May 5.

The fixture was arranged earlier in the month to raise vital funds for research and testing for prostate cancer.

The former keeper and club legend, who represented the Blues more than 800 times, was diagnosed with the illness in October. The charity contest hjas been set up to generate awareness of the disease, which is the most common cancer among men.

John Mousinho and Jon Harley to roll back years in Pompey shirt

The club have already announced a star-studded line-up for the fixture, with a Pompey Legends side taking on Alan Knight’s Celebrity XI. So far, former players including Yakubu, Andy Awford, Alan Biley, Michael Doyle and Svetoslav Todorov have confirmed they will take part, with the contest set to get under way at Fratton Park at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho and John Harley to feature in Alan Knight charity match. | National World

Now, it’s been confirmed that Mousinho will get involved in the action, along with assistant and former Blues defender Jon Harley, who will return to the pitch more than 12 years after calling time on his playing career.

The duo will be hoping that Pompey will have maintained their Championship status by that time, with the fixture to take place two days after the final game of the campaign against Hull.

For a number of the Fratton faithful, it will be the first time they will get to witness Mousinho in action, with most supporters doing well to remember his appearances for Oxford United, Burton and Preston.

The Blues boss’ last competitive game dates back to November 2022, when the now 38-year-old came on as an 84th-minuite substitute in the U’s’ FA Cup win at non-league Woking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two months later, Mousinho was named Pompey head coach as he emabarked on a career in management as Danny Cowley’s PO4 successor.

John Harley made 26 appearances for Pompey during 2012 and 2013. Picture: Barry Zee | Barry Zee

Harley will pull on the Pompey shirt for the first time in 12 years since his departure from PO4 in March 2013. The former defender made 26 appearances in all competitions during his eight-month stint on the south coast.

All profits from the match will benefit PCaSO - a local organisation raising money for equipment at the QA Hospital - Prostate Cancer UK and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

Tickets went on general sale last week and can be purchased online or by visiting the Anson Road ticket off.

Your next Pompey read: I asked AI to predict the final Championship table - and here’s where Portsmouth finish in relegation battle with Derby County and Plymouth Argyle