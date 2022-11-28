Portsmouth boss’ big statement about ex-West Ham United and Charlton Athletic man as he thrives in League One
Danny Cowley has no doubt Jay Mingi has qualities which belong at a higher level than League One.
But the Pompey boss feels the immediate challenge for the midfielder is to deliver a complete 90-minute display as he begins to thrive for his side.
Mingi was outstanding in Saturday’s 3-2 win over MK Dons in the FA Cup, producing a storming first-half performance the visitors couldn’t live with.
The 22-year-old didn’t get his first league start until the 1-0 success over Forest Green, but that is one of seven games he’s featured in from the outset since.
Mingi has also started three games in nine days culminating in the the second round victory at the weekend.
Cowley has no doubt the former Charlton and West Ham has talent that can see him operate above the English game’s third tier.
He said: ‘He was outstanding in the first half on Saturday.
‘He’s looking a top player and brings this unbelievable energy and athleticism to the team.
‘Jay has this unbelievable drive and quality where he can pick up the speed of our play.
‘He probably should have scored, created a clearcut chance for Ronan, won the penalty and got an assist.
‘It’s the first time I’ve really seen him affect the opponent’s goal.
‘We’re now working towards the 90-minute performance.
‘He’s a young player and he’s working towards that. That’s where he is.
‘He’s improving by the day, though, and that’s exciting for everybody.
‘He’s got some qualities which are above this level, for sure.’
Despite his impressive displays, Cowley definitely sees room for improvement for Mingi when it comes to producing a complete display.
Cowley doesn’t see that problem as a barrier to extending his impact on game, however, and believes the key to doing so lies in his head as much as in the rest of his body.
He added: ‘I think it’s physical and mental.
‘He’s a young player and maybe a month ago he’d not even made a start in the league.
‘Now he’s backing games up. He played 90 against Derby, 60 against Ipswich and then played from the start against MK Dons. It’s been a good week for him.’