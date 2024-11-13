Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Colby Bishop is now ready to be treated like any other Pompey player after his shock return from open-heart surgery.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that means the Magic Man will not be held back, after he made a sensational goalscoring comeback just three months on from going under the knife this summer.

That’s the promise of John Mousinho, after the key figure’s against-the-odds recovery from the major procedure provided his side’s Championship hopes with a huge shot in the arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop stunned the Fratton faithful by taking his place on the bench against Preston North End on Saturday - and then entering the fray to incredibly seal the 3-1 win from the penalty spot.

The question for many supporters is what comes next for Bishop, with his ongoing place in the first team a clear lift to his side’s survival ambitions this season.

The good news is Mousinho has confirmed the striker has now hit every milestone needed when it comes to being available for Pompey moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his boss made it clear he will be treated like any other player when it comes to team selection as a result.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s one which can boost everyone.

‘Colby’s got us a goal to see a difficult game out and the most important thing is having Colby back out on the pitch.

‘He’s just back in full training now. There’s no issues he has or any worries we have with him. He’s passed every, single check he could possibly pass.

‘It’s always been my take that the second Colby is back and ready, knowing we had the available slot, I was going to play him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It wasn’t a reaction to the Plymouth game, it was always something we wanted to do.

'He’s to be treated as any other squad player now.'

Bishop’s presence on the bench against Preston sparked plenty of debate about how ready he was to be involved, after dealing with such a serious issue.

Mousinho made it clear he wouldn’t include the striker just to provide a psychological boost, however, with the £500,000 singing training for his side for the past six weeks.

The Pompey boss stressed that will remain the mindset with Bishop moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘There’s no way we’d involve him if we’re not thinking of bringing him on. We don’t want to waste a spot.

‘It might have given everyone a big boost (to name him on the bench against Preston and not play him) but we can’t afford to waste spots like that.

‘We have other players who are competitive and champing at the bit and players who are not in the squad. They don’t deserve to be out of the squad, so we won’t waste the spot in the squad.’