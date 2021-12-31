The Blues’ head coach is eyeing up to four new arrivals to bolster his Fratton Park ambition.

Last summer brought 14 fresh faces to Pompey, performers of the calibre of Gavin Bazunu, Joe Morrell, Mahlon Romeo, Connor Ogilvie, Clark Robertson and Louis Thompson.

Clearly there have been a number of success stories among Cowley’s recruitment during the previous transfer window.

Gavin Bazunu has proven an inspired signing by Danny Cowley, albeit on a season-long loan.

Traditionally under owners Tornante, January has generated underwhelming results when signing players.

But Cowley’s hoping to strengthen a side presently ninth in League One.

He told The News: ‘I thought the summer window was an incredibly difficult one, definitely the most difficult transfer window in my managerial career for various reasons.

‘I think we are in a much better position this January to recruit towards what we want to be.

‘We have much more clarity. Before this new Covid variant, we were hoping that the window would be kinder to us. We are a little anxious how this new variant has maybe affected clubs' thought processes and decision making.

‘We will just have to see the effects that it has had, only time will tell.

‘For us, it is always for the board and the powers above to tell us what is affordable – and it’s for us to get the very best for the money we have available.

‘That’s what we’ll be trying to do – and that’s what we tried to do in the summer.

‘We had so much to do, too much. We don’t want to be in that same position in June, so to ensure we are not in that position, we have to do some business this January.

‘If we can bring in 3-4 players, it could help the current group.’

Cowley oversaw the departures of 13 members of Pompey’s first-team squad last summer.

The futures of Paul Downing, John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Callum Johnson remain uncertain as they enter the final six months of existing Blues deals.

Cowley added:’ For us, we are clear on the type of players that we’d like to bring in, we are clear on their characters, we are clear on the playing profiles and obviously the positions that they play.

‘We would really like to improve the squad and help the complement of players at the football club.’

