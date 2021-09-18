The centre-half was forced to miss the visit of the U’s after suffering damage to his rectus amorous tendon during training on Thursday.

He was joined by Connor Ogilvie on the sidelines after he picked up an injury in Tuesday night’s Hampshire Senior Cup game at Basingstoke.

It left the Blues without a recognised left-footed centre-back for the visit of Mark Bonner’s side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while head coach Danny Cowley is confident that the knock picked up by Ogilvie, who can play at left-back and in the central of defence, will not keep him out for too long, there’s a concern that Robertson could face a longer, unspecified, period in the treatment room.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent after the Cambridge game, Cowley said: ‘Obviously, we haven’t had a good week (injury-wise).

‘Unfortunately, we lost Connor Ogilvie on Tuesday from the Basingstoke game and then we lost Clark, a second left-footed centre-half – and it disrupted us, there’s no hiding place from that.

Pompey defender Clark Robertson missed the defeat to Cambridge United

‘We lost him on Thursday, in training, just struck a diagonal ball and it looks like he has a tear to his rectus amorous tendon, which is a real worry for us.

‘We reckon Connor is not going to be too long.

‘Clark, though, he’ll have to see a specialist and we’ll learn more of the back of that.

‘We’re not too sure (how long he will be out for).

‘He’s had a really good start to the season. I thought we had a really good balance in that area – not just against the ball but we’ve had good control in bringing the ball consistently to the attacking half.’

Robertson arrived at Pompey on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Rotherham.

He had been an ever-present in the league for the Blues this term until the game against Cambridge.