Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley hands fresh challenge to Crystal Palace new-boy Ollie Webber after Blues arrival

The Northern Ireland under-21 international became the club’s third January recruit due to the Blues’ goalkeeping reshuffle.

But after only signing a deal until the end of the season – with Cowley throwing down the gauntlet to him to earn a long-term deal at the club.

Loanee Gavin Bazunu remains the club’s undisputed number one goalkeeper at present, while Webber’s Pompey transfer will be his first full-time involvement in a first-team environment.

The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance above the National League after three outings for Dover last season

And Cowley told The News: ‘There’s an opportunity for Ollie to come in and do well and extend his stay, that is the opportunity that’s in front of him.

‘I think the fact he has Pompey ties was a big reason why he wanted to come back and he saw the wonderful opportunities at this football club.

‘Ollie had a really good education at Crystal Palace and he’s a Pompey boy. He was born in Pompey because I think his dad was a marine here.

Ollie Webber became Pompey's third January signing. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘It was great for him because he was educated at Crystal Palace and made his debut for us against them in a friendly!’

The decision to sign Webber made sense on a number of levels for Cowley.

And the former Lincoln boss described his delight in bringing the former Eagle to Fratton Park.

He continued: ‘He’s a young player, a Northern Ireland under-21 international.

‘The opportunity for us to take him arose and we’re really thankful to Crystal Palace for making him available to us.

‘It allows us to move Alex Bass out on loan, which I think is really important to him and his career. It was a move that made sense for everybody – and we’re delighted to have Ollie with us.’

