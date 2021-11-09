Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley identifies reasons for current injury crisis

The Blues have seen their treatment room become overcrowded in recent weeks as he reported just 16 senior players were available for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie against Harrow Borough.

Clark Robertson, Ellis Harrison, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Paul Downing are among those currently receiving treatment, while the likes of Connor Ogilvie and Joe Morrell have also required looking after this season.

As a result, Cowley is having to rely on a small pool of players as the games come thick and fast.

This comes with its own risks – but the head coach believes it’s the nature of the beast when taking charge of a club of Pompey’s status.

Cowley, who was able to switch the Blues’ Hampshire Senior Cup game with AFC Stoneham to Fratton Park because of well-being fears, said: ‘We have to continue to create an environment where we have the very best interests of the players at heart (to prevent such injuries).

‘I think we know that from the players’ perspective there’s a high level of demand at a club like Portsmouth and it’s absolutely our responsibility to, in all of the provisions, support the first team and give them incredible support.

‘Because you can’t have high demand in an environment if you don’t match that with the same level of support.

Danny Cowley believes members of his squad are suffering from the demands of playing for Pompey as his injury misery increases. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We have to keep making sure that we provide the players with that but football is a competitive game.

‘When you’re in League One, you are playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and, of course, when you have a smaller squad then the demand on those players gets even higher, ultimately.

‘It’s a challenge for sure. Sometimes when you pick up some injuries as well there can be a domino effect because you pick up two or three and then you’re more reliant on the rest of the squad.

‘And then you overuse the rest of the squad and then you get in a vicious circle and that’s what we’re finding at the moment.

‘But they are the cards we’ve been dealt and we’ve got to roll with the punches and do the best we can in this circumstance.’