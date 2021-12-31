The Blues haven’t been in action since victory over Morecambe on December 11, which has seen a six-point gap build between them and the play-offs.

Whereas their opponents in three days' time have also seen their progress in League One limited with their last two fixtures cancelled.

But Cowley is encouraged the Abbey Stadium clash will going ahead – after a chance meeting between his assistant Nicky and U’s chief Mark Bonner.

Pompey’s boss told The News: ‘We’re just hopeful that the game will go ahead. We’ve had good lines of communication between the two clubs and I think both us and Cambridge are in a similar situation where we had it quite early and are now through the worst of it.

‘Nicky (Cowley) met up with Mark Bonner actually at Ipswich’s game with Wycombe on Tuesday. They had a sort of informal conversation which led us to believe (it could go ahead).

‘We’re both confident that, all being well, we’ll be able to play on Monday and we’re certainly hoping so because we’ve missed football.’

Pompey have seen fixtures against AFC Wimbledon, Oxford United, and Plymouth all called-off due to positive Covid cases within their and opposition camps.

Danny Cowley is confident that Pompey’s trip to Cambridge on Monday will go ahead amid surging Coronavirus cases. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He continued: ‘We were super frustrated for everybody, really (Plymouth). We had obviously prepared well and been up to Cheltenham (v Plymouth) on Boxing Day. We had a good three days leading up to the game.

‘We were an hour into our coach journey to Plymouth when we had a phone call from Andy Cullen telling us to turn around.

‘It was no fault of Plymouth, these things happen. We’d like to wish all the players and staff at Plymouth that have picked Covid up well.’