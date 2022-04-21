Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley provides Joe Morrell injury update ahead of Gillingham's trip to Fratton Park

The midfielder, who has made 36 appearances this season, has returned to training and is in contention to feature against the Gills after sitting out Monday’s draw at Morecambe.

Morrell travelled with the Blues to the Mazuma Stadium but failed a late fitness test after picking up a dead leg in the Good Friday win against Lincoln.

Along with Louis Thompson’s calf injury, that forced manager Danny Cowley to name a midfield pairing of Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe in his starting XI.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell

Yet Morrell’s return, plus Thompson’s introduction just after the hour mark against the Shrimps, means Pompey’s midfield could be back to full-strength for the game against Neil Harris’ side.

Cowley told The News: ‘Joe has trained, which is good, so we're hopeful he'll be available come Saturday.