Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley provides Michael Jacobs update that will lift spirits ahead of Wycombe game

The winger is in contention to feature in Pompey’s crucial game against Wycombe on Saturday.

Jacobs has been a noticeable absentee from the Blues’ past seven league games, after sustaining a knee injury in training at the end of February.

The 30-year-old had been Cowley’s creative spark immediately before his injury, finding the net three times in the four games and recording two assists.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet in his absence, the Blues carried on their fine run, producing an eight-game unbeaten run which saw them reduce the gap to the play-offs to five points at one stage,

After playing out a goalless draw against fellow promotion-chasers Ipswich, Pompey’s impressive undefeated run ended on Tuesday night at Plymouth.

Jacobs returned to training last Friday and could have featured at Home Park.

It was a risk, however, Cowley was unwilling to take.

Danny Cowley expects Michael Jacobs to 'hit the ground running' as he prepares to make his Blues return on Saturday.

But, now, after a full week of training, the Blues boss believes the 30-year-old is ready to make an immediate impact on his long-awaited return – against Wycombe.

The winger will also be joined in the match-day squad by Marcus Harness, who returns to action following the conclusion of his three-match ban.

Cowley told The News: ‘Michael’s trained all week which has been good.

‘We could’ve maybe risked him on Tuesday but it would've been a risk and now he’s got a few training sessions under his belt, he’ll be in a good place to hit the ground running on Saturday.

‘For us to be able to bring Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs back into the group is massive because we’ve missed them both significantly.

‘We miss Michael’s guile and creativity and it was really frustrating that he got injured so innocuously in a moment where he was playing at the top of his game.