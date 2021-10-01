Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley reacts to facing intensifying pressure ahead of Sunderland visit

The Blues boss is adamant he has the attributes to turn around the club’s fortunes, with pressure building following a wretched run of form.

Cowley’s men face League One leaders Sunderland on Saturday looking to arrest a run of seven league games without a win.

Frustrations are mounting among fans as a result, with the period the worst the 42-year-old has faced in 15 seasons of management.

Cowley admitted that reality cut deep, but he has an unwavering conviction in his ability to turn Pompey’s fortunes around.

He said: ‘I came here because I knew how big the challenge was going to be.

‘I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but it was a challenge which excited me.

‘We have to find the answers. This is the challenge for me and this football club.

‘I’m a resilient guy. I’ve managed in eight of the top nine divisions and I’ve managed for 15 seasons now.

‘This is the longest I’ve been without a win, and it hurts.

‘I’m going to keep fighting because that’s what I do. I keep fighting.

‘My little boy George says “Cowleys never give up”. That’s it - you can’t beat the man who never gives up.’

The Sunderland game will be Danny Cowley’s 25th in charge of Pompey since succeeding Kenny Jackett last season.

That includes 12 caretaker matches at the end of last season, before being appointed permanently in the summer.

Pompey’s promising start to the campaign has dissipated to leave them 13th in the table, 10 points off the leaders as they arrive at PO4.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has given Cowley a vote of confidence, as his team get set to arrive at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Cowley can sense doubts about him, but knows what’s required to change things.

He added: ‘It’s hard. You go to a club like Portsmouth and you have to earn the trust.

‘On the outside, you earn the trust by winning.

‘On the inside you do it by the way you work, but not everyone sees that.

‘But I believe in my work ethic and I believe in my skillset.

‘So I know what I’ve got to do, I’ve got to keep working.

‘I know I’ll work harder than anyone else. I know I’ll do that.

‘So I will keep working, working and working, Nicky will do the same and so will the rest of the staff.

‘We’ve had some challenges, but we will find the solutions.’

