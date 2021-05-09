Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley refuses to take frustrations out on players after play-off dreams are shattered

The Blues head coach said he felt there was no need with no games now in the immediate future, while he admitted he couldn’t fault the team’s effort or attitude.

Pompey’s dreams of finishing in the top six were shattered as they lost 1-0 at home to Accrington on the final day of the season.

It allowed both Oxford and Charlton to overtake them in the table, with the U’s claiming the much sought-after sixth place following their 4-0 demolition of Burton Albion.

The Fratton Park outfit now have to make do with an eighth-placed finish – their lowest League One placing since the 2017-18 campaign.

But as Cowley’ reflected on his team’s failure to book a third successive play-off berth, he confessed he resisted the urge to vent his frustrations once back in the changing room.

Instead, he admitted it was a team effort, stressing the first-team set-up won and lost as a collective unit.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley shows his frustrations on the touchline.

The Blues head coach told BBC Solent: ‘I don’t think it’s time for a post-mortem, I don’t think it’s necessary with no future games.

‘I could easily have ranted and let my frustrations (be known) and taken my frustrations out on them (the players).

‘I don’t think it was because of a lack of effort or attitude.

‘I just don’t think we were good enough to get the job done and we all take responsibility in there, because it’s never just about the players, it’s always win together, lose together.