Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley remains in the dark over Wycombe fixture - but '100-per-cent' wants game to go ahead

Doubts have emerged after the Chairboys saw a third player called up by their national side for the forthcoming international fixtures.

Sullay KaiKai has reportedly been selected by Sierra Leone, adding to the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar selections of Daryl Horgan and Tjay De Barr respectively.

That leaves the decision to play the game firmly in the hands Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth after Gavin Bazunu and Joe Morrell were the only two in the Blues camp to get picked by their countries.

A club has the right to rearrange a fixture if three of more players receive call-ups.

Yet last month Wycombe decided to play their League One fixture against Gillingham during the last international break, winning 2-0, despite reaching the threshold.

And that’s left Cowley wondering Wycombe’s next month.

A decision has to be made by Sunday.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

But speaking to The News after Pompey’s FA Cup win against Harrow, the Blues boss said he wanted the game to go ahead.

‘We’re not quite sure,’ said Cowley when asked if the Wanderers game would go ahead.

‘I think Wycombe have had three call-ups.

‘We would love to play the game, we hate Saturday's without football but we're just in Wycombe's hands.

‘It will be their call.

‘I think they’ve had a third one (call-up) from Sierre Leone I was told.

‘They can call it off now - but they haven't in the other international periods.

‘Fingers crossed it goes ahead.