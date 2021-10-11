Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley reveals impact Fratton faithful's return can have on his transfer plans

And because of supporters’ impressive presence on match days, the head coach admitted it’s a factor that will come into his thinking when it comes to the Blues’ future transfer plans.

Cowley has been in the Blues managerial hot seat since Kenny Jackett’s departure back in March.

Nearly seven months have passed since then, but it was only when the 2021-22 season began in August that the former Lincoln boss fully grasped the uniqueness of the Pompey fans – both at home and away.

Indeed, the first 12 matches of his now 25 games in charge were played out in front of empty seats as supporters were denied entry to grounds because of coronavirus.

Now they’re back in full force.

And Cowley admitted it’s changed a lot for him and his brother Nicky.

So much so that the Blues manager admitted his transfer plans could be modified by a better understanding of what fans want as he tries to compliment the energy and atmosphere in the stands with what is produced on the pitch.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley applauds the Fratton Faithful following the 4-0 win against Sunderland

Speaking about planning for future transfer windows, he told The News: ‘You want to plan for the next three windows, that's what you're trying to do.

‘The nature of being a League One club at the moment - the majority of players are on relatively short contracts.

‘So you’re always aware of that - you're discussing players who are coming out of contract or you're discussing potential targets.

‘We're pretty clear, the longer you spend at a club, the more clear and better feel you have for it.

‘Even though we managed at the back end of last season at Fratton Park, there were no supporters in the stadium.

‘And the difference there's been to managing at Fratton Park in the 2020-21 season to the one this season is huge.

‘And we're just getting that understanding of what supporters want and what it feels like to manage at Fratton Park on a Saturday at three o'clock, what it feels like on a Tuesday night.

‘It's a magical experience under the lights at Fratton Park - and (we're working out) how that feels, and exactly what they want.

‘Because you're always trying to compliment what you have already at the club and the one defining factor for Portsmouth in League One is our support base and that kind of unique atmosphere that can be created - not just at home but away as well.

‘So, for us, the key is to keep learning.